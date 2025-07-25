Trial of Armenian individuals accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity continues (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25.​ The victims, who were injured, lost their property, were held captive and taken hostage, gave testimony in an open court hearing in criminal cases against citizens of the Republic of Armenia Araik Harutyunyan, Arkady Gukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, David Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others, who were accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the preparation and waging of aggressive war, genocide, violation of the laws and rules of war, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, violent seizure of power, violent retention of power, and numerous other crimes against Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

