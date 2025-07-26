Azerbaijan’s thriving tourism sector fuels hotel occupancy gains in 6M2025
Overnight stays in Azerbaijani hotels reached nearly 2 million in the first half of the year, marking a 6 percent rise compared to the same period last year. Foreign visitors accounted for over 1.1 million stays, with strong demand from countries like India, Russia, and Türkiye driving the growth.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy