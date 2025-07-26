Azerbaijan’s thriving tourism sector fuels hotel occupancy gains in 6M2025

Overnight stays in Azerbaijani hotels reached nearly 2 million in the first half of the year, marking a 6 percent rise compared to the same period last year. Foreign visitors accounted for over 1.1 million stays, with strong demand from countries like India, Russia, and Türkiye driving the growth.

