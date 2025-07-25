Azerbaijan’s military aviators sharpen skills with training flights (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaija

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25.​ Pursuant to the 2025 preparation plan, training flights were conducted with the helicopter units of the Air Force, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense told Trend.

Before the flights, the theoretical knowledge of the personnel was assessed, and military pilots were briefed on the conditions of the training flight and safety regulations. Subsequently, an inspection of the helicopters was conducted.

Helicopters operating along designated routes from their base airfields executed takeoff and landing maneuvers, conducted aerial reconnaissance, and carried out additional assigned tasks.

The military pilots exhibited a high level of professionalism during the training flights and successfully accomplished the assigned tasks.

