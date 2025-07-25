Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 25 July 2025 14:30 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan and Somalia brainstorm diverse cooperation opportunities (PHOTO)

Alish Abdulla
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25.​ Opportunities for cooperation in investment, agriculture, provision of public services, green energy, humanitarian and other fields between Azerbaijan and Somalia were discussed today, the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

The discussions took place during a meeting of Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov with the Somalian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Abdisalam Abdi Ali.

During the meeting, it was noted that Azerbaijan attaches special importance to the development of relations with African countries, including Somalia.

Additionally, the mutual support between the countries within international organizations, especially the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Non-Aligned Movement, was highly appreciated.

