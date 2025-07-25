Moody’s boosts Uzbek Kapitalbank’s credit rating, signaling stronger outlook
Photo: Moody's Ratings official website
Moody’s has upgraded the long-term deposit ratings of Uzbekistan’s Kapitalbank, reflecting the bank’s strong financial performance, improved capitalization, and strategic focus on sustainable growth. The positive outlook highlights Kapitalbank’s growing systemic importance in the country’s banking sector.
