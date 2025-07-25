Azerbaijan’s property insurance market shows remarkable growth in 6M2025
Azerbaijan’s property insurance market expanded in the first half of the year, with collections reaching over 107 million manat ($62.9 million) and payouts rising to more than 20 million manat. This growth contributed to broader market gains, as total insurance premiums and payments climbed significantly year-on-year.
