Azerbaijan’s property insurance market shows remarkable growth in 6M2025

Azerbaijan’s property insurance market expanded in the first half of the year, with collections reaching over 107 million manat ($62.9 million) and payouts rising to more than 20 million manat. This growth contributed to broader market gains, as total insurance premiums and payments climbed significantly year-on-year.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register