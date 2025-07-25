Tajikistan’s foreign trade rockets upward, fueling growth in 1H2025
Tajikistan’s foreign trade continued to grow in the first half of 2025, driven by a significant rise in imports despite a decline in export activity. However, the overall trade balance remained negative due to the widening gap between imports and exports.
