Azerbaijani parliament speaker offers condolences to Russian counterparts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25.​ The Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova has sent letters of condolences to Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia Valentina Matviyenko and Speaker of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin, the parliament statement said, Trend reports.

The letters conveyed deep sorrow at the heavy loss of life in the An-24 passenger aircraft disaster in Russia’s Amur Province; sincerest condolences were extended to the families and friends of those killed in the air crash, on behalf of the speaker and MPs of the Parliament of Azerbaijan.

