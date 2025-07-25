14th Gabala International Music Festival opens with grand ceremony (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. The 14th Gabala International Music Festival was inaugurated with a grand opening ceremony on July 24, Trend reports.

Organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation with the support of the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, the Baku Music Academy named after Uzeyir Hajibeyli, and “Gilan,” the festival coincides with the 140th anniversary of the birth of the renowned Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli. This year’s program is dedicated to his jubilee.

The ceremony was attended by Farah Aliyeva, Head of the Department of Humanitarian Policy, Diaspora, Multiculturalism and Religious Issues of the Presidential Administration; Anar Alakbarov, Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation; Minister of Culture Adil Karimli; other officials; prominent public figures; as well as residents and guests of Gabala.

Farhad Badalbeyli, People’s Artist, Rector of the Baku Music Academy, and Artistic Director of the festival, emphasized the event’s significance as a cultural milestone. Since its inception in 2009, the festival has become a vital platform for international cultural dialogue, uniting diverse musical talents and embodying spiritual values that transcend borders.

Badalbeyli noted that the festival bears the responsibility of honoring Uzeyir Hajibeyli’s 140th anniversary.

The opening featured a special concert program dedicated to the composer, with performances by the Azerbaijan State Orchestra of Folk Instruments, led by People’s Artist and Honored Art Worker Aghaverdi Pashayev, and the Choir of the Azerbaijan State Song and Dance Ensemble named after Fikret Amirov. The evening opened with Hajibeyli’s “Jangi.”

The program also showcased works by prominent Azerbaijani composers, including Said Rustamov, Vasif Adigozalov, Haji Khanmammadov, Ramiz Mirishli, Polad Bulbuloglu, Emin Sabitoglu, Suleyman Alasgarov, Fikret Amirov, Farhad Badalbeyli, and Muslim Magomayev, alongside traditional folk songs.

Running until July 29, the festival will feature renowned performers, young talents, and music ensembles from Azerbaijan, Latin America, Lithuania, and Georgia, presenting a rich program that spans classical music, mugham, jazz, and opera. All concerts are free to attend.