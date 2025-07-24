Kazakhstan's wheat hits new high on Italian market, beating decade peak

Photo: Kazakhstan Railways

Kazakhstan’s wheat exports to Italy surged 58% in early 2025, reaching their highest level since 2015 despite logistical challenges with traditional transit routes through Russia. This growth reflects Kazakhstan’s strategic shift toward alternative export corridors and sustained demand for premium durum wheat in the Italian market.

