Kazakhstan greenlights key agro-industrial projects with Turkish investors

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan has approved two major agro-industrial investment projects with Turkish partners, signaling a strategic push toward deep processing, import substitution, and value-added production. These initiatives aim to boost food security and attract foreign capital while supporting long-term diversification of the national economy.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register