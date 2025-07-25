Türkiye draws attention to economic impact of Nakhchivan and Karabakh projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25.​ Projects implemented in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan and Karabakh are of particular importance in terms of discovering strategic minerals, which will contribute to the economies of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, Turkish Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Abdullah Tancan said at the International Geological and Mining Forum held in Nakhchivan, Trend reports.

"Today, approximately 50 percent of Türkiye's electricity demand is met by renewable energy sources. Our efforts are being made consistently to continue progress in this direction. The success of the energy transition depends not only on technology, but also on the strategic minerals that enable these technologies. Therefore, geological exploration works, identification of reserves, and investment projects to be implemented jointly with Nakhchivan are of particular importance," Tancan explained.

He noted that Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Nakhchivan are located in the Alpine-Himalayan Orogenic Belt, one of the main metallogenic belts in the world.

"This belt is distinguished by its rich mineral deposits, and it is not surprising that new deposits have been discovered as a result of the exploration work carried out.

I'm sure that our joint efforts will yield very important results for both. Perhaps the most important step in this process will be the project to be implemented in Nakhchivan. Field work is being started within the framework of the project, and then it will be continued with drilling and exploration stages.

I attach great importance to the signing of both inter-ministerial memoranda of understanding, as well as protocols and agreements at the scientific and institutional levels for the development of such joint geological exploration projects. These projects implemented in Nakhchivan and Karabakh are of particular importance in terms of discovering strategic minerals that will contribute to the economies of both brotherly countries," he added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel