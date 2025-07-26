Azerbaijani manat gains strength, surpasses foreign currency in loans
As of July 1, 2025, Azerbaijan’s total loans stood at 30.2 billion manat ($17.8 billion), with 527.4 million manat ($311 million) overdue. Manat loans rose 16.3% to 26 billion manat ($15.3 billion), while foreign currency loans dropped 9% to 4.2 billion manat ($2.48 billion). Most manat loans were long-term, totaling 21.7 billion manat ($12.8 billion).
