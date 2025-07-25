Azerbaijani captured by Armenian armed forces during 44-day war says he was beaten and subjected to torture

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. During the ongoing proceedings at the Baku Military Court on July 25, victim Valiahad Valiyev stated that during the 44-day war, he sustained bullet and shrapnel wounds in Zangilan on October 22, and was captured by the Armenian armed forces, Trend reports.

According to him, his fellow servicemen were martyred during those events.

Valiyev noted that while in captivity and following his recovery, he was subjected to severe torture, namely his right big toe was clamped with pliers, and he was punched and kicked in the face, as well as hit with a baton on his legs and arms.

The victim was handed over to Azerbaijan on December 14.

Court proceedings are ongoing against Armenian nationals accused of committing war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, aggression, terrorism, and violations of the laws and customs of war. The charges also include financing terrorism, violent seizure and retention of power, and other serious offenses.