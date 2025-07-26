Azerbaijan unveils hotel industry revenue figures for 1H2025

Hotel industry revenues in Azerbaijan rose by 9.2 percent in the first half of 2025, reaching $170.5 million, driven primarily by room and catering services. Despite the income growth, overall capacity utilization remained low at 21.4%, with notable regional variations led by Shabran and Naftalan.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register