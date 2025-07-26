ICD spotlights strategic role of Islamic finance in Kazakhstan’s market
Photo: The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD)
In 2024, the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) provided financing to support private sector development in Kazakhstan, with a strong emphasis on SMEs. The operation, based on Islamic financial principles, reflects ICD’s broader strategy to enhance financial inclusion and expand Islamic finance across its member countries.
