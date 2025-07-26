Azerbaijan reports rise in manat circulation for June 2025
As of July 1, 2025, the exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat stood at 3.37 points. This marks a 0.01-point (0.3 percent) increase from June 1, but a 0.02-point (0.6 percent) decline compared to the same date in 2024. The rate was 3.36 points on June 1 this year and 3.39 points on July 1 last year.
