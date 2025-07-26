Azerbaijan reveals volume of money supply in national currency
As of July 1, 2025, Azerbaijan’s broad money supply (M3) was 48.47 billion manat ($28.5 billion), up 0.3% monthly and 7.6% yearly. The manat money supply (M2) reached 36.8 billion manat ($21.7 billion), increasing 2.9% monthly and 4.8% yearly. Cash outside banks (M0) rose 2.1% monthly and 5.9% yearly to 16.5 billion manat ($9.7 billion).
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy