Azerbaijan tallies number of recently discovered new deposits in Nakhchivan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25.​ Six new deposits have been discovered in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic over the past two years, Fuad Najafli, the authorized representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, said at the International Geological and Mining Forum held in Nakhchivan city, Trend reports.

According to him, over the reporting period, field and in-house work has been carried out to search, inspect, and evaluate deposits of non-metallic and construction materials, monitor groundwater, search and re-evaluate ferrous, non-ferrous, and noble metals. As many as 55 deposits were inspected and re-evaluated.

The official noted that based on field materials, 298 mineral water springs were inspected, and 14 mineral springs were proposed for investment. Work in this direction is continuing.

