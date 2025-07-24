MIG’s strategic growth in Uzbekistan earns Moody’s stable insurance rating

Photo: Moody's Ratings official website

Moody’s has affirmed a stable B1 insurance financial strength rating for Uzbekistan’s Mosaic Insurance Group (MIG), highlighting the company’s rapid premium growth, strong profitability, and solid capital position in 2024. Despite challenges linked to its swift international expansion, MIG’s disciplined risk management and expanding global footprint underpin Moody’s confidence in its outlook.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register