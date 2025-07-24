Azerbaijan reveals grim toll of Armenian mine terror in Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. A total of 18 people were injured of varying severity in Azerbaijan in the first half of 2025 due to mine and unexploded ammunition explosions as a result of mine terror by the Armenian side, Trend reports.

This was announced at the extended session of the board chaired by Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev held by the Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan in videoconference format to discuss the work done in the field of combating crime and other spheres in the first half of 2025, as well as the upcoming tasks.

According to the information, a total of 400 people have become victims of mine terror from November 2020 to the present day, of which 70 people were killed and 330 received bodily injuries of various degrees of severity.