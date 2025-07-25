Azerbaijan’s trade with Russia expands sharply in 6M2025
Azerbaijan’s trade turnover with Russia rose sharply in the first half of 2025 to around $2.5 billion, marking a 16% increase year-on-year and positioning Russia as a key trade partner. Meanwhile, Azerbaijan’s overall foreign trade reached $24.4 billion, with imports growing significantly while exports remained nearly flat.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy