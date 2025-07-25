Azerbaijan’s trade with Russia expands sharply in 6M2025

Azerbaijan’s trade turnover with Russia rose sharply in the first half of 2025 to around $2.5 billion, marking a 16% increase year-on-year and positioning Russia as a key trade partner. Meanwhile, Azerbaijan’s overall foreign trade reached $24.4 billion, with imports growing significantly while exports remained nearly flat.

