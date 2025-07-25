TotalEnergies sees 2Q2025 refining recovery, 1H income halved
Photo: TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies reported a 29% quarter-over-quarter increase in adjusted net operating income from its refining segment in the second quarter of 2025, reaching $389 million, according to the company's latest financial results.
