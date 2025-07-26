Tajikistan boosts oil production and refining output in 1H2025

Tajikistan saw significant growth in oil production and refining in the first half of 2025, supported by increased imports of petroleum products and liquefied gas. The country continued its cooperation with international partners on exploration and development of oil and gas fields. This positive momentum in the oil sector coincided with a notable rise in overall electricity production.

