Kyiv and Moscow welcome to meet in Baku, says Presidential aide

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26. Kyiv and Moscow are welcome to meet in Baku, said Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev in an interview with Berliner Zeitung, Trend reports.

"If our friends and partners want to meet in Baku, they are very welcome. <...> Everyone is welcome, but we cannot force anyone. They need to approach us," he said.

Hajiyev pointed out that Baku is already the diplomatic capital of the entire Caspian region.

"Negotiations between Türkiye and Israel took place here. Syria and Israel also held talks in Baku. In the past, strategic discussions between Russia and the U.S. on missile defense systems were held here, as well as NATO-Russia talks. Many other quiet diplomatic activities have recently taken place in Baku," the assistant to the President added.