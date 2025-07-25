Uzbekistan sees sharp increase in electric vehicle imports

In the first half of 2025, Uzbekistan imported over 24,000 passenger cars valued at $422 million, with electric vehicles making up a substantial portion of the market. China remained the largest supplier, while imports from South Korea, India, Japan, and the United States also contributed to the country’s growing automotive demand.

