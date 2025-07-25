Tajikistan’s loan allocation sees notable shifts in key industries in 5M2025
Photo: National Bank of Tajikistan
Tajikistan saw a significant rise in lending activity in early 2025, with notable shifts in sectoral distribution. While consumer and trade-related loans gained more weight, the shares of agriculture and industry declined. Other sectors, including catering and financial intermediation, showed modest growth or stability.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy