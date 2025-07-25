Uzbekistan, China Energy Int'l cement co-op through three pivotal energy deals

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 25. Uzbekistan has signed three landmark agreements with China Energy International Group to bolster the development of renewable energy and modernize the nation's energy infrastructure, Trend reports.

The documents were signed by representatives of Wind and Solarshine for Electricity Distribution Panels Manufacturing LLC and China Energy International Group.

As part of the agreements, several major projects are set to be launched. The major one is the construction of a 500 megawatt wind farm in the Peshkun district of the Bukhara region. Once completed, it will rank among the largest wind energy facilities in the region and is expected to supply clean electricity to hundreds of thousands of households.

Another agreement outlines consulting services for the development of a 100-megawatt energy storage system in Tashkent. The system will play a crucial role in enhancing grid stability and optimizing the integration of renewable energy sources into the national power system.

Moreover, the sides signed an EPC contract (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction), which includes the full scope of construction activities for these initiatives.

These projects are aligned with Uzbekistan’s national strategy to transition toward a low-carbon economy and fulfill its sustainable development goals.

Meanwhile, bilateral trade between Uzbekistan and China surpassed $13 billion in the previous fiscal year. Both countries remain optimistic about achieving the ambitious $20 billion trade target set by their respective leaderships.