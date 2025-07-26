Uzbekistan’s HUMO inks key tech partnership deal with Sunmi

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, July 26. The national payment system HUMO has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Sunmi, a global leader in innovative payment technologies, Trend reports.

Under the terms of the agreement, HUMO has been appointed the exclusive distributor of Sunmi payment terminals in Uzbekistan. This exclusive status authorizes HUMO to supply Sunmi terminals to banks and retail businesses across the country, ensuring their security, reliability, and smooth operation.

The collaboration aims to accelerate the digital transformation of Uzbekistan’s payment systems and expand access to modern financial technologies. As part of the partnership, both parties will focus on three key priorities:

Introducing advanced technologies into the payment ecosystem;

Expanding financial accessibility, particularly in underserved regions;

Enhancing the user experience for cashless transactions.

HUMO emphasized that the decision to partner with Sunmi was based on comprehensive market research and reflects its ongoing commitment to providing high-tech, reliable, and user-friendly solutions to the business community.

With exclusive distribution rights, HUMO will be able to offer state-of-the-art Sunmi terminals to merchants on preferential terms, helping to drive the development of Uzbekistan’s digital economy.

Moreover, HUMO announced plans to invest $20 million in a large-scale upgrade of its acquiring network. This investment is expected to significantly strengthen the country’s payment infrastructure, laying the foundation for further innovation and financial inclusion.

The HUMO payment system, operated by the National Interbank Processing Center, provides its clients with innovative payment solutions that leverage contactless technology. All HUMO cards and terminals are equipped with contactless payment capabilities, ensuring both convenience and enhanced security for every transaction.