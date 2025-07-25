I stood in Ganja as rockets fell - George Deek recalls Armenian attacks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. I stood in Ganja as rockets fell, said Israeli Ambassador in Baku George Deek, recalling the Armenian attacks on the city during the Second Karabakh War, Trend reports.

“Yet freedom comes at a cost we must never forget,” Deek said during a briefing. “I stood in Ganja as rockets fell. I saw the tears shed for Artur Mayakov, just 13 years old, killed in his sleep.”

The ambassador also spoke about the wave of support that followed the October 7th attacks in Israel. “And I will never forget the solidarity after October 7th. Azerbaijanis brought flowers and candles to our embassy. An 8-year-old girl, Ayla, left her teddy bear at our door - a gesture that broke my heart and healed it at once.”

Reflecting on the long-standing ties between the peoples of Israel and Azerbaijan, Deek emphasized that the connection runs far deeper than formal diplomacy.

“This friendship between our peoples runs deep. It is centuries old. It is the legacy of Lev Landau, of National Hero Albert Agarunov, of Vahid Azizov who gave his life in the First Karabakh War - and of his grandson, Lior Azizov, who fell defending Israeli villages on October 7th.”