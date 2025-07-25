Tajikistan reports significant growth in bank card transactions

Photo: National Bank of Tajikistan

As of June 30, 2025, over 9 million bank payment cards were in circulation in Tajikistan, showing significant annual growth. The national Korti Milli system remains dominant, while Dushanbe leads in regional card distribution. Non-cash payments accounted for over a quarter of total transactions.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register