Tajikistan reports significant growth in bank card transactions
Photo: National Bank of Tajikistan
As of June 30, 2025, over 9 million bank payment cards were in circulation in Tajikistan, showing significant annual growth. The national Korti Milli system remains dominant, while Dushanbe leads in regional card distribution. Non-cash payments accounted for over a quarter of total transactions.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy