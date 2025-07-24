Azerbaijan lifts lid on loan portfolio rankings of local banks
As of late June 2025, the International Bank of Azerbaijan (ABB) led the local banking sector with a loan portfolio worth 6.6 billion manat ($3.9 billion). Kapital Bank and PASHA Bank followed with $3.16 billion and $1.93 billion, respectively. The bank with the smallest loan portfolio was Bank Melli Iran’s Baku branch, with just 1.1 million manat ($656,000).
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy