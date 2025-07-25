Kazakhstan sees strong agro-industrial investment growth in 1H2025
Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan
During a meeting chaired by Minister Aidarbek Saparov, Kazakhstan’s Vice Minister of Agriculture, Yermek Kenzhekhanuly, reported that fixed capital investments in the agro-industrial complex reached 616.6 billion tenge ($1.11 billion) in the first half of 2025.
