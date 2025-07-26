Azerbaijan's SOCAR approves consolidated budget for 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26.​ The Supervisory Board of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) held its latest meeting on July 25, Trend reports via SOCAR.

Chaired by Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, who also heads the Supervisory Board, the meeting began with a discussion of SOCAR’s audited financial and operational results for 2024. Updates were also provided on various issues previously reviewed at the board’s most recent in-person meeting.

The company noted that SOCAR’s fully consolidated and revised budget for 2025 was reviewed and formally approved during the session. In addition, the board evaluated the company’s performance over the first half of the year.

The meeting also included presentations on several upcoming projects planned by SOCAR for implementation in the future.

