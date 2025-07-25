Azerbaijan played key role in healing ties between Israel, Türkiye - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. I believe that Azerbaijan has played a key role in the rapprochement between Israel and Türkiye, Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan George Deek said at a briefing on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission, Trend reports.

According to him, important meetings between Israeli and Turkish officials were held in Azerbaijan, which contributed to mutual understanding and reducing the risks of misunderstanding between the sides.

“I am confident that Azerbaijan not only can, but already plays an important role in addressing several regional issues, including in the Middle East,” the ambassador noted.

He expressed gratitude to the Government of Azerbaijan for its efforts to organize such meetings.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Azerbaijani authorities for creating conditions for such negotiations. This allows us to strengthen the dialogue and improve mutual understanding between the countries of the region," George Deek emphasized.

In conclusion, he noted Azerbaijan's growing international role: "This symbolizes that Azerbaijan is not just a South Caucasus country. It is becoming more and more actively involved in the processes in the Middle East. I believe that Azerbaijan can make a positive contribution by considering the South Caucasus and the Greater Middle East as interconnected regions," the diplomat added.