Trial of Armenian individuals accused of war crimes against humanity continues (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. More than 60 victims, whose houses were destroyed, who were injured, captured and held hostage, testified at an open court hearing in criminal cases against citizens of the Republic of Armenia Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkady Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, David Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan and others who are accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the preparation and conduct of aggressive war, genocide, violation of the laws and rules of warfare, as well as terrorism, terrorist financing, violent seizure of power, forcible retention of power and numerous other crimes against Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Will be updated