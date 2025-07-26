Azerbaijani banks cut lending to construction sector in July 2025
Loans to Azerbaijan’s construction sector have declined to nearly 1.8 billion manat in early July, showing a small monthly and yearly decrease. Meanwhile, the overall real sector loan portfolio grew to over 30 billion manats, with overdue loans rising by about 530 million manat, signaling growing credit risk.
