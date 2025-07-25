Turkmen, Afghan envoys engage in talks to deepen bilateral co-op in Russia's Moscow

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, July 25. Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Russia, Esen Aýdogdyýew, held a meeting with Afghanistan’s Ambassador to Russia, Mawlawi Gul Hassan Hassan, and discussed further expanding cooperation, Trend reports.

In the course of the talks, the diplomats emphasized the longstanding and historic ties between Turkmenistan and Afghanistan. Both sides expressed mutual interest in further expanding cooperation and vowed to take concrete steps to strengthen collaboration across a range of fields.

The meeting reaffirmed the commitment of both nations to advancing their partnership amid regional and global developments.

Turkmenistan and Afghanistan established formal diplomatic relations on December 5, 1994. However, the relationship between the two countries has seen varying degrees of engagement, with periods of closer cooperation and periods of limited interaction, influenced by factors like Turkmenistan's neutrality policy and the volatile security situation in Afghanistan.