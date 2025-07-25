Bosnia’s defense minister highlights Türkiye’s support for NATO integration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. On the last day of his stay in Istanbul, as part of his participation in the 17th International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF 2025), Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Minister of Defense Zukan Helez held a bilateral meeting with the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye, Yaşar Güler, Trend reports.

During the meeting, Minister Helez emphasized that Bosnia and Herzegovina and Türkiye share a long historical connection and that Türkiye is one of the most important partners of our country, both in strengthening the Armed Forces of BiH and in supporting Euro-Atlantic integration.

“The meeting with Minister Güler is yet another strong confirmation of everything we have been diligently building for months – the strong support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as for strengthening our defense and security system,” said Minister Helez.

This meeting provided an opportunity to present the results achieved through bilateral cooperation, as well as to openly exchange views on the challenges in implementing projects supported by the Ministry of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye.

Minister Helez thanked Minister Güler for Türkiye’s continuous support in developing the Armed Forces of BiH and in the process of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s accession to NATO, stressing that membership in this alliance is one of the key foreign policy priorities of our country.

Minister Güler expressed unequivocal support for BiH’s NATO path. In this context, Minister Helez highlighted the country’s commitment to continuing and improving cooperation with the Republic of Türkiye, particularly in the areas of developing the operational capabilities of the Armed Forces of BiH, an institution that is a key cohesive factor in Bosnian society and has repeatedly proven itself as a guarantor of the security of all citizens.

The Ministry of Defense of BiH expressed full readiness to continue cooperation with the Ministry of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye, as well as to actively participate in the further implementation of the existing Agreement on Military and Financial Cooperation.

It was also emphasized that the Ministry of Defense of BiH is open to discussions on new arrangements with Turkish companies from the defense industry sector, with the aim of further strengthening the capacities and capabilities of the Armed Forces of BiH.

Minister Helez once again underlined that Bosnia and Herzegovina’s integration into the European Union and NATO are two fundamental strategic goals of the country’s foreign and security policy. Although these two processes are progressing at different speeds and face numerous challenges, the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of BiH remain firmly committed to meeting the standards and achieving full interoperability with EU and NATO forces.

At the end of the official visit, the Minister of Defense of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Zukan Helez, held a meeting with ASFAT’s General Director, Dr. Mustafa Ilbas, and the Assistant Minister of National Defense and Chairman of the Board, Mr. Musa Heybet, to whom he expressed gratitude for their successful cooperation so far. The Ministry of Defense of BiH has signed an agreement with this company for the training of 60 pilots over a period of 10 years (six pilots per year), which represents a significant investment in the capabilities of the Armed Forces of BiH, even when compared to countries with larger defense budgets than Bosnia and Herzegovina.

An agreement was also reached on the procurement and installation of flight data recorders – Ses Veri Kayıt Cihazı (SVKC), known as “black boxes,” which will be installed on the helicopters of the Armed Forces of BiH.