Azerbaijan evaluates its banks by authorized capital volume in 6M2025
By the end of June, the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA) held the highest authorized capital among domestic banks, exceeding 1.2 billion manat. In contrast, Bank of Baku had the smallest authorized capital, totaling just under 53 million manat.
