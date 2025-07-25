Iranian banks back trade sector with increased loan access

Bank loans to Iran’s trade sector rose significantly in the first three months of the current Iranian year. According to the Central Bank of Iran, lending totaled 1.55 quadrillion rials ($2.67 billion), up from 1.08 quadrillion rials ($1.86 billion) in the same period last year.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register