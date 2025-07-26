EBRD, EU finance Montenegro’s highway construction
Photo: EBRD
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the European Union (EU) are joining forces to boost Montenegro’s transport infrastructure with a combined investment of 350 million euros. The funding will advance the construction of the Bar–Boljare highway, a strategic project aimed at connecting Montenegro’s Adriatic coast with the Serbian border, improving regional connectivity, and driving economic growth.
