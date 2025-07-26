Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry to purchase ICT equipment via tender
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance has announced a tender for the purchase of ICT equipment and software licenses. Proposals must be submitted by 17:30 (GMT+4) on August 15, 2025, with a participation fee of 350 manat ($206).
