Israeli outgoing ambassador highlights his historic first visit to Azerbaijan's Shusha

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. I am honored to be the first Israeli ambassador who visited Shusha and personally saw its greatness, Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan George Deek said at a briefing on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission, Trend reports.

“I visited the destroyed Fuzuli, saw the healing springs of Eastern Zangezur, the process of reconstruction of the city, the picturesque village of Aghali in the Zangilan district, as well as breathtaking views of the Lachin Mountains,” he noted.

The diplomat expressed respect for Azerbaijan's efforts to restore the territories liberated from occupation and emphasized the strong bilateral relations between Baku and Tel Aviv, and congratulated Azerbaijan on this historic achievement.