Azerbaijan reveals top insurance companies by payout volume in 1H2025
Insurance companies in Azerbaijan paid out around 432 million manats ($254.1 million) in claims during the first half of the year, reflecting a more than 20 percent increase compared to the same period last year. PASHA Life Insurance led the market by a wide margin, followed by PASHA Insurance and Ateshgah Life Insurance.
