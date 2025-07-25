Azerbaijan reveals top insurance companies by payout volume in 1H2025

Insurance companies in Azerbaijan paid out around 432 million manats ($254.1 million) in claims during the first half of the year, reflecting a more than 20 percent increase compared to the same period last year. PASHA Life Insurance led the market by a wide margin, followed by PASHA Insurance and Ateshgah Life Insurance.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register