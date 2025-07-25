As President Ilham Aliyev says, Jewish person can walk more safely in Baku than in Paris - George Deek

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. In 2019, when I first met President Ilham Aliyev, he said he was proud that a Jewish person could walk the streets of Baku more safely than in Paris. He was right then - and even more so today, said Israeli Ambassador George Deek, Trend reports.

As he concludes his diplomatic mission to Azerbaijan, George Deek praised the country’s commitment to tolerance and multiculturalism.

"Azerbaijan is rightly proud of its model of tolerance and multiculturalism," Deek said at a briefing.

The ambassador noted that in recent years, Azerbaijan has taken concrete steps to combat hate and antisemitism. "It reformed its school textbooks, removing lingering Soviet-era antisemitism. The respected NGO Impact-se recognized Azerbaijan as a model - even for European nations."

Deek also pointed to Azerbaijan’s recognition of Jewish history and its efforts in education and remembrance. "Azerbaijan commemorates International Holocaust Memorial Day with interfaith and governmental participation".

He highlighted educational cooperation as well: "It encourages Azerbaijani students to study in Israel - offering scholarships and full support".