Türkiye tallies volume of funds attracted for railway from Kars to Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. International financial institutions have provided approximately 2.4 billion euros in 'green' financing for the Kars-Igdir-Aralik-Diluju (Nakhchivan) railway project, Türkiye’s Minister of Treasury and Finance Mehmet Simsek wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"Thanks to the financing we receive from international organizations, the country’s infrastructure is being strengthened and competitiveness is increasing. Financing agreements for the project were signed between the Ministry of Treasury and Finance and lenders led by MUFG Bank.

Various international banks and institutional investors took part in this financing package, under the guarantees of the Swedish and Austrian export credit agencies EKN and OeKB, as well as the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC), a member of the Islamic Development Bank," he said.

