Tajikistan expands electricity generation capacity in 1H2025
Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Tajikistan’s electricity production continued to grow in the first half of 2025, with state-owned and private power producers reporting higher output compared to the same period last year. Major contributions came from Barqi Tojik and the Sangtuda hydropower plants.
