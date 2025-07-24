KazMunayGas’ key refineries post strong growth in 1H2025

Photo: KazMunayGas

KazMunayGas reported strong growth in oil processing during the first half of 2025, with a notable increase in light petroleum product output and improved processing depth across its key refineries. Operational efficiencies also advanced, reflected in reduced fuel burning and lower irreversible losses.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register