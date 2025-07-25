Tajikistan bolsters cargo transportation in 1H2025
Tajikistan reported growth in cargo and freight turnover in the first half of 2025, driven largely by road and rail transport. However, officials also pointed to a decline in domestic carrier share in international transport and reduced exports of key agricultural and industrial goods.
